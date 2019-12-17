President confers Order of Independence on Singaporean Ambassador

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the Order of Independence, First Class, on Samuel Tan Chi Tse, Singapore's Ambassador to the UAE, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure, which contributed to enhancing the ties between the two countries in a number of fields.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, officially awarded the Order to Ambassador Samuel Tan Chi Tse during a meeting today at his office at the ministry’s headquarters.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the ambassador and commended the role he played in strengthening the relationship between UAE and Singapore and wished him success in his future assignments.

The Singaporean Ambassador expressed his appreciation and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, praising his wise policy and the prominent role he plays regionally and internationally.

He also thanked all the government entities for their support and cooperation that ensured his job was a success and supported the deepening of links between the UAE and Singapore.