President confers Zayed II Order on Indian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has bestowed the First Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador, Navdeep Singh Suri, in recognition of his efforts, during his tenure, and his contribution to the development and strengthening of friendly relations and co-operation between the two friendly countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the Order to the ambassador during a meeting at the ministry in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the ambassador's role in bolstering UAE-Indian ties and wished him success in his future assignments.

The Indian ambassador paid tribute to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, praising his prudent policy and his prominent role regionally and globally.

He also extended thanks to government departments in the country for fruitful cooperation, which had positive impact on developing relations between the two friendly countries.