President issues Decree appointing Director-General of Emirates Health Services Establishment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree for 2020 appointing Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal as the Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment.

Since 2013, Dr. Al Serkal held the position of Assistant Under-Secretary for the Hospitals Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention. His work involved developing health services for the ministry's hospitals, raising the efficiency of medical and health professionals, in addition to improving the quality of the ministry's health services to citizens and residents.

Prior to assuming his current responsibilities, Dr.

Al Serkal worked as an advisor to the Minister of Health. He also served as a director to various hospitals within the country, including Al Kuwait Hospital and Al Dhaid Hospital in Sharjah. Dr. Al Serkal is a specialist gastroenterologist.

Dr. Al Serkal holds a Master’s degree in gastroenterology from the University of London, and a Bachelor’s degree in medicine, surgery and gynaecology from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. He is a graduate of the Executive Leaders Programme of the UAE Government Leaders Programme as well as the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Programme.