President Issues Decree Appointing Maryam Al Suwaidi CEO Of Securities And Commodities Authority

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Dr. Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi, as the CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) at the grade of Under-Secretary.

The decision comes as part of the efforts taken by the UAE government to develop the performance of government entities and achieve qualitative leaps in the flexibility of their structures and policies, update their strategies and enhance their preparations for the next fifty years.

Dr.

Maryam Al Suwaidi is the first woman to occupy this position in the history of the Securities and Commodities Authority. She has rich experience in the field of capital markets during which she held a number of positions.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) accredits Dr. Maryam Al Suwaidi as the first Emirati female assessor expert in the field of combating money laundering and terrorism financing Dr. Al Suwaidi is a holder of a Doctorate in Law From the University of Leeds, UK, a Master’s Degree in Commercial Law from the University of Wales, UK.

