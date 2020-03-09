UrduPoint.com
President Issues Decree Appointing Samira Al Rumaithi Undersecretary For Presidential Protocol

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a Federal decree appointing Samira Murshid Saleh Al Rumaithi, as Undersecretary for Presidential Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs at the grade of Undersecretary.

