President issues Decree appointing Zaki Nusseibeh Supreme President of UAE University

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree No.156 of 2020 regarding the appointment of Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, as the Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University.

Nusseibeh currently holds the position of Minister of State in the UAE Government in charge of Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and has held many prominent positions with the UAE government since 1968.

He also contributed to the establishment of the Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi, and has a prominent presence in the Emirati cultural scene. This year, the Minister was elected a member of the American academy of Arts and Sciences.