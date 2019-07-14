UrduPoint.com
President Issues Decree Establishing Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has issued a Decree establishing Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, ADECA.

The Decree stipulates that ADECA is an independent legal entity with the full legal capacity to practice its activities, and follows the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

According to the Decree, ADECA is tasked with developing and implementing a comprehensive strategy for early childhood development in the Emirate, and reviewing and evaluating policies and programmes related to early childhood in coordination with the relevant entities. Additionally, ADECA will propose legislation, policies, and regulations related to early childhood.

Early childhood is defined as the period from conception to eight years of age.

ADECA is responsible for managing and implementing all matters related to early childhood, as well as coordinating and collaborating with the relevant entities to create and implement plans to develop programmes and provide services for children in their first years of life.

The Authority is also responsible for conducting research and specialised studies in the field of early childhood development, reviewing best practices locally, regionally and internationally and proposing strategic solutions and recommendations.

