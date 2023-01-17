UrduPoint.com

President Issues Federal Decree Appointing Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan As Chairman Of National Media Office

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 12:15 PM

President issues Federal Decree appointing Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Chairman of National Media Office

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Chairman of the National Media Office, with the rank of Minister.

The Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and is effective from the date of issuance.

Related Topics

Media From

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

4 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

4 minutes ago
 France to provide soft loan worth €120m for Keya ..

France to provide soft loan worth €120m for Keyal Khuwar hydropower project

47 minutes ago
 ECP suspends membership of 271 legislators over as ..

ECP suspends membership of 271 legislators over assets details

53 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for constructive Pak-India dialog ..

PM Shehbaz calls for constructive Pak-India dialogue to resolve issues

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.