President issues Federal Decree appointing Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Chairman of National Media Office

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Chairman of the National Media Office, with the rank of Minister.

The Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and is effective from the date of issuance.