President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UAE Media Council’, headed by National Media Office chairman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree-Law establishing “UAE Media Council”, headed by the chairman of the National Media Office.

The Council is affiliated to UAE Cabinet and aims to coordinate media efforts and strengthen cooperation between government media entities at the federal and local levels. The council is concerned in unifying media policies to highlight UAE identity.

The Council will be suggesting legislations and standards necessary for regulating and licensing mass media and media activities, including media and online publishing, along with those operating in free zones.

The new council will be supervising the implementation of these legislations and standards after being approved by the UAE Cabinet.

Also, the council will be monitoring the media content within the UAE - including free zones, in addition to registering and accrediting media professionals and foreign media reporters in the country, including in free zones.

As per the federal decree, the council replaces the Ministry of Culture and Youth in all competencies, rights, obligations and legislation related to media. The Media Regulatory Office will be transferred to the council. Employees of the office, to be transferred in coordination between the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Council.

The UAE Media Council is managed by a board of directors. The chairman of the board of directors is the chairman of the National Media Office. The members are representatives of local governments and relevant media entities with the rank of general manager and above.

The members of the Board of Directors, work system and mechanisms are determined by a decision of the UAE Cabinet.

The UAE Cabinet has adopted a resolution concerning the formation of the council under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office.

The council includes in its membership Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Ras Al Khaimah Ruler's Court; Saeed Mohammad Al Eter, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and chair of the UAE Government Media Office; Maryam AlMheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (ADGMO); Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO); Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City; Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, the Secretary-General of the Executive Council in Ajman; Muhammad Sorour Al Naqbi, Acting Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain; and Mohammed Saeed Al Hamour Al Yamahi, Executive Director of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority.

