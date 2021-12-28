President issues Federal Decree granting Lana Zaki Nusseibeh rank of Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree granting Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations the rank of Minister.