UrduPoint.com

President Issues Federal Decree Granting Lana Zaki Nusseibeh Rank Of Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

President issues Federal Decree granting Lana Zaki Nusseibeh rank of Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree granting Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations the rank of Minister.

Related Topics

United Nations

Recent Stories

Warba Bank celebrates listing of US$250 million Ti ..

Warba Bank celebrates listing of US$250 million Tier-1 Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

20 minutes ago
 Global interest in Dubai International Sports Conf ..

Global interest in Dubai International Sports Conference and Lewandowski-Mbappe ..

54 minutes ago
 Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 2 mln

Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 2 mln

33 minutes ago
 Ehsaas programme benefits 36000 women in district

Ehsaas programme benefits 36000 women in district

33 minutes ago
 Turkey confirms 26,099 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 26,099 daily COVID-19 cases

33 minutes ago
 Ex India cricket captain Ganguly hospitalised with ..

Ex India cricket captain Ganguly hospitalised with Covid

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.