ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a Federal decree to promote Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Deputy Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR, to the rank of a Minister.