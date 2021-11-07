UrduPoint.com

President Issues Federal Decrees On National Emergency Crisis And Disasters Management Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 12:15 PM

President issues Federal Decrees on National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Ali Saeed Al Neyadi as Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, at the grade of Minister.

Sheikh Khalifa also issued a Federal Decree appointing Obaid Rashid Al Hussan Al Shamsi as the Vice-Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, at the grade of Under-Secretary.

His Highness also issued a Federal Decree appointing Ali Rashid Al Neyadi as the Authority’s Director-General at the grade of Under-Secretary.

Related Topics

Rashid

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

46 seconds ago
 UAE Press: Cycling is a big part of Abu Dhabi&#039 ..

UAE Press: Cycling is a big part of Abu Dhabi&#039;s future

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

4 hours ago
 Peter Sagan wins first Giro d&#039;Italia Criteriu ..

Peter Sagan wins first Giro d&#039;Italia Criterium at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago
 Preparations launched for designing &#039;Emirati ..

Preparations launched for designing &#039;Emirati Values Visual Book&#039;

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.