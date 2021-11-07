President issues Federal Decrees on National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Ali Saeed Al Neyadi as Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, at the grade of Minister.

Sheikh Khalifa also issued a Federal Decree appointing Obaid Rashid Al Hussan Al Shamsi as the Vice-Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, at the grade of Under-Secretary.

His Highness also issued a Federal Decree appointing Ali Rashid Al Neyadi as the Authority’s Director-General at the grade of Under-Secretary.