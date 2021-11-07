- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- President issues Federal Decrees on National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority
President Issues Federal Decrees On National Emergency Crisis And Disasters Management Authority
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 12:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Ali Saeed Al Neyadi as Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, at the grade of Minister.
Sheikh Khalifa also issued a Federal Decree appointing Obaid Rashid Al Hussan Al Shamsi as the Vice-Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, at the grade of Under-Secretary.
His Highness also issued a Federal Decree appointing Ali Rashid Al Neyadi as the Authority’s Director-General at the grade of Under-Secretary.