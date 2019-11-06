UrduPoint.com
President Issues Law Establishing Abu Dhabi Research And Development Authority

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued a law establishing the Abu Dhabi Research and Development Authority.

The Authority will be affiliated to the Department of education and Knowledge, ADEK, and will oversee the proposal of general policies, strategic plans and initiatives related to research and development, before submitting them to the Executive Council.

The Authority will define priorities of Abu Dhabi’s R&D sector, as well as set plans and propose financing programmes to expand research and development capacities in Abu Dhabi.

The Authority will also set the general rules and criteria to support and finance both individual and corporate R&D contracts.

In line with Abu Dhabi Government’s vision, the Authority will implement and manage academic research programmes, both for individuals and academic institutions, throughout the emirate, and supervise government-financed research and development initiatives.

In addition, it will review all applications for financing by individuals, academic institutions and government entities.

The Authority will also be responsible for building relationships with local and international R&D financing institutions to promote the growth of a sustainable R&D system in Abu Dhabi.

This will include the signing of cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding with local and international educational and research institutions to provide R&D consultation, and prepare reports and studies.

In terms of research to be financed by the Research and Development Authority, the authority will organise local, regional and international conferences and workshops. It will also implement strategies related to any relevant commercial activities and intellectual property matters.

