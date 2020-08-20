President issues law regarding Orders, Medals and Badges of Appreciation for Abu Dhabi Police GHQ

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued Law No. 17 of 2020, regarding Orders, Medals and Badges of Appreciation for the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, GHQ.

These Orders, Medals and Badges of Appreciation may be granted to affiliates of Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, military officers, and members of the community who have delivered distinguished and outstanding services for Abu Dhabi Police GHQ and the community.

Following this Law, the Orders are to be granted by a decree from the Ruler on the recommendation of the Commander-in-Chief, and upon the approval of the Chairman of the Executive Council. Orders bestow the highest level of honour and appreciation. Medals and Badges of Appreciation are granted upon orders of the Commander-in-Chief and upon the recommendation of the Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Police. The Ruler, or his delegate, will present these Orders, whilst the Commander-in-Chief, or his delegate, will present the Medals and Badges of Appreciation.

The Law specifies four types of Orders: the Zayed’s Order for Excellence in Security (2-layers), Abu Dhabi Police Order (5-layers), the Martyrs’ Order (1-layer), and the Order of Bravery (1-layer).

The Zayed’s Order of Excellence in Security is the highest security Order. It may be granted to distinguished affiliates of Abu Dhabi Police GHQ who performed their services with devotion and loyalty and contributed to maintaining security.

The Law provides for 15 Medals: Falcon Medal (4-layers), Security Cooperation Medal (2-layers), Excellence Medal (3-layers), Duty Medal (2-layers), Honour and Honesty Medal (2-layers), Rescue Medal (2-layers), Security Sense Medal (1-layer), Commander Medal (2-layer), Scientific Research Medal (1-layer), Job Excellence Medal (1-layer), Loyalty Medal (2-layers), Community Service Medal (1-layer), Honour Award Medal (1-layer), Innovation and Creativity Medal (1-layer) and External Security Missions Medal (1-layer).

The Law also specifies the financial bonus and monthly gratuity of these Orders and Medals. The value of the gratuity for the Orders and Medals will be decided by a resolution of the Executive Council following a proposal from the Commander-in-Chief. This same resolution may also specify the terms and conditions of payment and cessation of the monthly gratuity for the Orders and Medals provided under this Law.

As stated under this Law, the Commander-in-Chief has the right to grant Badges of Appreciation to affiliates of Abu Dhabi Police GHQ and members of the community who meet the requirements as defined by the Commander-in-Chief.

The Badges of Appreciation may not be granted as a means of financial bonus.

The Commander-in-Chief, or his delegate, as per his discretion, has the right to grant charters or other privileges to the affiliates of Abu Dhabi Police GHQ or from other policing, security or military entities in the UAE, for their achievements or outstanding performance in security services during their period of service, or to any member of the community who has collaborated with the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ to maintain law and order in Abu Dhabi.

Under this Law, a distinctive sign will be placed on the Order or Medal if it is granted more than once.

As per this Law, a committee will be established to consider the applications for Orders, Medals and Badges of Appreciation by selecting eligible nominees following a decision by the Commander-in-Chief. Then this committee will submit its recommendations to relevant entities. Under this law, Orders, Medals and Badges of Appreciation will be owned by its recipients.

Orders, Medals and Badges of Appreciation may be inherited by the heirs of any deceased recipients. The heirs of any deceased recipients may own these Orders, Medals and Badges of Appreciation and charters, have them as keepsakes and are not allowed to carry, sell, or dispose of them.

Orders, Medals and Badges of Appreciation granted under this Law precede those granted by Federal and local entities in the UAE. While Orders, Medals and Badges of Appreciation granted by the Arab countries will precede those granted by other foreign countries.

Orders, Medals and Badges of Appreciation may be withdrawn from military officers or members of the community, in the event of any final judicial verdict relating to crimes involving fraud, dishonesty, or treason.

Orders, Medals and Badges of Appreciation granted prior to the issuance of this Law will continue to be valid, and the related financial bonuses will continue to be paid.

The Executive Regulation of this Law relating to the procedures, fees and specifications will be issued following a decision from the Commander-in-Chief, upon the approval of the Executive Council.

The Commander-in-Chief, or his delegate, will issue necessary decisions to implement this Law and its Executive Regulation.