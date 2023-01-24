UrduPoint.com

President Issues Resolution To Appoint Members Of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) In his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a resolution to appoint members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The resolution stipulates the appointment of Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, as the Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri as member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab as member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Government Support; and Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi as member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

