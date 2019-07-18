President Khalifa receives hand-written letter from Costa Rican President

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received a written message from Costa Rican President, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, pertaining to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The letter listed proposed ways of strengthening those relations and the prospects for their development, as well as a number of matters of common interest. The President of Costa Rica also praised in his letter the growing relations between the UAE and his country and expressed his appreciation to the UAE's leadership for its keenness to evolve cooperation in various fields.

The letter is in response to President Khalifa's invitation to the Costa Rican President to visit the UAE.