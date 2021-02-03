(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that the "National Environment Day" marked for the twenty-fourth year in a row is an important occasion in which the country renews commitment to preserve the environmental resources and natural wealth.

In a speech marking the 24th National Environment Day, Sheikh Khalifa said, "We celebrate the 24th National Environment Day as an important occasion to renew our national and ethical commitment to preserving our national resources."

"On this day, we reiterate our determination to double efforts to achieve our sustainable development objectives in line with the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda with regards to ensuring a clean and safe environment that is conducive to providing continued prosperity and happiness for us and for generations to come."

He added, "The preservation of the environment is a shared responsibility by all. During the event each year, efforts are made to highlight an environmental goal of national importance."

President Khalifa noted that values and practices related to the sustainability of the environment are an integral part of the UAE heritage.

He added that the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, expressed this sentiment when he said, "We take from our environment as much as we need, and ensure the rights of future generations."

His Highness indicated that our government has taken this saying as an approach, and translated it into policies, strategies, legislation, plans and programmes to ensure a positive balance between requirements of economic, social growth, and environmental conservation.

His Highness said that those in charge of the "Environment Day" succeeded in choosing "Green Recovery" as the slogan for the 24th National Environment Day.

He noted that as the country was able to deal with great success with the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic and its health, social and economic repercussions, it is also able to achieve the desired balance between growth, protecting the environment, by sustaining its resources and preserving its biological diversity.

His Highness said that the UAE would be doubling efforts to reach sustainability goals as part of a major drive to provide "a clean and safe environment that contributes to providing prosperity and happiness for us and for future generations."

"We have developed the water sector to protect the country’s underground water reserves and the agricultural sector by encouraging farmers to develop and adopt modern approaches that are relevant to and match the country's climatic conditions.

"We call upon our government institutions to continue their efforts to achieve the desired national goals and to raise the awareness of community members of their national, environmental and humanitarian responsibilities and roles," President Khalifa added.

His Highness continued, "We also call on the private sector to play its role in carrying out its social and environmental responsibilities and call on all society members to follow proper behaviour towards the environment and to adopt rational consumption patterns of their resources to ensure their continuity."

"We appreciate the role played by all government agencies for their interest in the environment, and for their coordination with private sector institutions and individuals, as well as their keenness to participate actively in our efforts to protect and sustain the environment," he concluded.