President meets with former classmates, their families

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with a number of former classmates and their families.

During the meeting, His Highness engaged in conversation with those present, expressing his happiness to be meeting with them again and recalling fond memories of their time spent together.

Also in attendance was His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The attendees expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to meet with His Highness and offered their best wishes for his wellbeing and happiness.

The meeting, and a luncheon that followed, were also attended by H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court.