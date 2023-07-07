Open Menu

President Meets With Former Classmates, Their Families

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 09:30 PM

President meets with former classmates, their families

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with a number of former classmates and their families.

During the meeting, His Highness engaged in conversation with those present, expressing his happiness to be meeting with them again and recalling fond memories of their time spent together.

Also in attendance was His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The attendees expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to meet with His Highness and offered their best wishes for his wellbeing and happiness.

The meeting, and a luncheon that followed, were also attended by H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Best Court

Recent Stories

Sweden's Malmo to Host Eurovision 2024 - Broadcast ..

Sweden's Malmo to Host Eurovision 2024 - Broadcasting Union

43 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

43 minutes ago
 'Delay in issuance of quarantine certificates puts ..

'Delay in issuance of quarantine certificates puts export of mangoes in jeopardy ..

55 minutes ago
 PDMA going on for recovery of missing mountaineer

PDMA going on for recovery of missing mountaineer

49 minutes ago
 Moldovan Parliament Votes for Withdrawal From IPA ..

Moldovan Parliament Votes for Withdrawal From IPA CIS in First Reading - Speaker

49 minutes ago
 McCarthy Opting Not to Endorse Trump Amid Concerns ..

McCarthy Opting Not to Endorse Trump Amid Concerns About Republican Unity, Races ..

49 minutes ago
Babar Azam, others players likely to miss Haris Ra ..

Babar Azam, others players likely to miss Haris Rauf’s reception tonight

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Afghanistan posses huge potential of bil ..

Pakistan, Afghanistan posses huge potential of bilateral trade: KP Minister

49 minutes ago
 Three-day training for DROs, ROs concluded

Three-day training for DROs, ROs concluded

49 minutes ago
 Rain emergency arrangements reviewed in District E ..

Rain emergency arrangements reviewed in District East

44 minutes ago
 Court confirms Asad Qaiser's bail

Court confirms Asad Qaiser's bail

44 minutes ago
 US jobs data fails to give equities a boost

US jobs data fails to give equities a boost

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East