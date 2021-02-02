President, Mohamed bin Zayed receive letters from President of Turkmenistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have received two written messages from President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan.

The letters dealt with bilateral relations between the two countries and the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern.

The written messages were delivered to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, when he welcomed at Qasr Al Watan today the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Berdyniyaz Matiyev.

During the meeting, Matiyev also delivered a written message addressed to His Highness Sheikh Mansour from Rashid Meridov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

They reviewed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan and discussed a number of joint investment issues in the energy sectors, and ways to further develop them for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.