President mourns death of Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is mourning the death of Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, who passed away Thursday morning.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences on the death of the deceased, asking Allah Almighty to grant the Al Nahyan family patience and solace.