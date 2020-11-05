UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Mourns Death Of Sheikha Maryam Bint Hamdan Bin Zayed Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:30 PM

President mourns death of Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is mourning the death of Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, who passed away Thursday morning.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences on the death of the deceased, asking Allah Almighty to grant the Al Nahyan family patience and solace.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

Traveling during COVID-19 – Dubai is your best b ..

42 seconds ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

6 minutes ago

Youth arrested, fined for poaching Tragopan pheasa ..

7 minutes ago

Two suspects held during search operation

7 minutes ago

Taliban Commander, 7 Other Militants Killed in Afg ..

7 minutes ago

Macron Criticizes FT for Misquoting His Words on I ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.