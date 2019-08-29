President of 'World Council for Tolerance' calls for closing Arab ranks in face of besetting challenges

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) Ahmed Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the World Council for Tolerance and Peace, Chairman of the General Union of Arab Experts, has urged Arab countries to close ranks in face of the challenges besetting the achievement of sustainable development goals.

Speaking on the sidelines of a two-day workshop organised today by the Arab League (AL) here under the title 'Arab Think Tanks & Sustainable Development,' Al Jarwan underlined the significance of aligning efforts by decision makers and governments in Arab countries to translate into actions the ideas proposed by various research papers addressing sustainable development goals.

He accentuated as well the importance of sustainable development issues on the back of the lack of water resources in the region.

In the meantime, the AL General Secretariat will on Tuesday sign an MoU with the World Council for Tolerance and Peace to promote mutual understanding, respect, peaceful co-existence, social cohesion, acceptance and countering hate speech and racial discrimination.