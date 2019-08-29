UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of 'World Council For Tolerance' Calls For Closing Arab Ranks In Face Of Besetting Challenges

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

President of 'World Council for Tolerance' calls for closing Arab ranks in face of besetting challenges

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) Ahmed Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the World Council for Tolerance and Peace, Chairman of the General Union of Arab Experts, has urged Arab countries to close ranks in face of the challenges besetting the achievement of sustainable development goals.

Speaking on the sidelines of a two-day workshop organised today by the Arab League (AL) here under the title 'Arab Think Tanks & Sustainable Development,' Al Jarwan underlined the significance of aligning efforts by decision makers and governments in Arab countries to translate into actions the ideas proposed by various research papers addressing sustainable development goals.

He accentuated as well the importance of sustainable development issues on the back of the lack of water resources in the region.

In the meantime, the AL General Secretariat will on Tuesday sign an MoU with the World Council for Tolerance and Peace to promote mutual understanding, respect, peaceful co-existence, social cohesion, acceptance and countering hate speech and racial discrimination.

Related Topics

World Water Arab

Recent Stories

RTA, Careem officially launch Hala e-hailing servi ..

1 hour ago

Gross domestic savings grow 6.6 pc to AED516.1 bn ..

1 hour ago

Urdu version of play Brecht performed at Pakistan ..

21 minutes ago

Former FBI Director Comey Violated Bureau Policies ..

21 minutes ago

Russia to Pay Off Over $60Mln in Membership Debt t ..

21 minutes ago

LEAs, govt departments must work together to curb ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.