President Of Arab Parliament Offers Condolences On Passing Of Sheikh Saeed Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 04:45 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al Asoomi, President of the Arab Parliament, offered his condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Government and people on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative.


Al Asoomi praised the contributions of Sheikh Saeed to his country and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to the Emirati people.

