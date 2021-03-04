President of Argentina receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina has received the credentials of Saeed Abdullah Saif Al Qamzi as UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Argentina.

The UAE Ambassador conveyed to President Fernandez the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further development and prosperity for the people of Argentina.

For his part, President Fernandez reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE government and people further progress and prosperity.

The President of Argentina welcomed Ambassador Al Qamzi, wishing him success in his new role and assuring the Emirati diplomat that he will receive all assistance required to help him fulfil his duties in promoting relations between the two countries.

The meeting also touched upon ways to further develop bilateral relations in various fields.