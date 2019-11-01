President of Belarus arrives in UAE

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2019) Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, arrived in the UAE on Friday on a visit to the country.

The Belarusian President was received by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Saif welcomed President Lukashenko and discussed with him several topics related to bilateral relations.