President of Belarus visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, along with his accompanying delegation, as part of his official visit to the UAE.

The Belarusian President, commenced his tour by visiting the ossuary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and recalled the Founding Father's wise approach that enriched the culture of tolerance and peaceful co-existence among various nations of the world.

President Lukashenko - accompanied by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre - toured the mosque and was briefed about the history, components, and esthetic features of Islamic art and architecture manifested in every corner of this great edifice.

The guests were also briefed on the mosque’s noble message that promotes coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures.

At the end of the visit, the country's guest was presented with a copy of two of the Centre’s distinctive publications titled "Spaces of Light" that showcases the winning photographs in "Spaces of Light" photography award and another copy of a book about places of worship in the Islamic history.

The "Spaces of Light" photography award is organised annually by the Centre in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque, and another copy of a book about places of worship in the Islamic history.