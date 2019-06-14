President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of News Agencies

(@imziishan)

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2019) Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria, launched the 6th World Congress of News Agencies themed 'The Future of the News' in the capital Sofia on Thursday.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of the Emirates News Agency, WAM, is participating in the two-day congress, alongside other directors of international news agencies from around 130 countries.

In his opening speech, Radev welcomed the participants of the congress, and affirmed that its theme represents the future of humanity while highlighting the challenges faced by news agencies in the digital age, as well as the importance of presenting real news with objectivity and avoiding false news.

In his speech, Maxim Minchev, Director-General of the Bulgarian News Agency, BTA, thanked the chairpersons of the previous editions of the congress, which were held in Moscow, Spain, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan. He also highlighted the importance of the congress and its role in improving the work of news agencies.

Clive Marshall, President of the News Agencies World Council, NACO, said the congress attracts many news agencies from around the world while emphasising its key role in discussing the challenges faced by news agencies in the modern age.

In his statement, Al Rayssi affirmed the importance of the congress, a platform for international news agencies to discuss their challenges in light of the technological revolution and the momentum generated by social media, which assist news agencies to identify the truth, enlighten the public, and counter the fake news.

He said the news agencies enjoy credibility and have become trusted sources of news. The WAM is keen to improve its work and adopt modern and advanced technologies, in line with its key role in the community, Al Rayssi pointed out.

The congress involves several workshops and addresses several relevant topics, such as new funding sources, Artificial Intelligence and news agency ownership models. On Friday, it will hold a session titled 'Fake News' with the participation of Al Rayssi.