President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador credentials

BUJUMBURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) President Évariste Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi has received the credentials of Abdalla Hassan AlShamsi, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Burundi, at the Presidential Palace in Bujumbura, in the presence of Albert Shingiro, Burundian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation.

The UAE envoy conveyed to President Ndayishimiye the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Burundi further progress and development.

The Burundian President, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE government and people.

He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his tasks to strengthen bilateral relations across various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his task.

AlShamsi, in turn, expressed his pride at representing the UAE in Burundi and his keenness to strengthen ties in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

He also stressed the UAE's keenness to develop ties with the countries of the African continent in general and the Republic of Burundi in particular, and said that the participation of African countries in Expo 2020 Dubai "is a great opportunity to show the rich and vital history of the continent and its capabilities to lead global economic growth after the COVID-19 pandemic."

AlShamsi highlighted the UAE's interest - since its establishment - in consolidating political and economic relations with African countries via partnerships and development projects implemented by the UAE to enhance security and prosperity across the continent.