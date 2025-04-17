President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – His Excellency Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, arrived in Abu Dhabi today on an official visit to the UAE.

He was received at Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.