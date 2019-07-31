UrduPoint.com
President Of Chad Launches Sheikh Zayed Educational Complex Project

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:30 PM

President of Chad launches Sheikh Zayed Educational Complex Project

N'DJAMENA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) President Idriss Deby Itno of Chad has launched the Sheikh Zayed Educational Complex Project in the Chadian capital, N’Djamena. The project is funded by the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

The project, which is a unique model of educational development in Chad and is located on a 2,180-square metres site features 30 classes for 900 students from all academic grades, as well as six computer halls and a health centre.

The event was attended by Mohammed Ali Mosbeh Ali Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad, and Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the foundation.

