President Of Chilean Senate Visits Wahat Al Karama

Sun 05th December 2021 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) The President of Chilean Senate Ximena Rincon, accompanied by Diego Paulsen The President of the Chamber of Deputies visited Thursday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon her arrival, Rincon was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

She attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Afterwards, they went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

Rincon wrote in the visitor’s log, expressing her utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

