President Of Colombia Warns Against Excessive Use Of Artificial Intelligence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 10:16 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) President Gustavo Petro Urrego of Colombia urged world leaders and decision makers at the audience of the World Governments Summit to cooperate towards addressing the threats of artificial intelligence (AI) and the climate crisis.
In his speech on Wednesday, Urrego emphasised the exponential growth of AI and its potential to disrupt labor markets, displace millions of workers, and exacerbate social and ethnic tensions.
He warned that without proper regulation, AI could lead to widespread job losses and increased global migration, particularly as climate change renders vast regions uninhabitable.
Drawing a direct connection between AI and the climate crisis, Urrego cautioned that if AI-driven productivity increases reliance on fossil fuels, the planet could face catastrophic environmental collapse, displacing up to 3 billion people by 2070.
He called for a paradigm shift in global governance, arguing that the traditional nation-state model is insufficient to address these interconnected challenges.
He proposed the creation of a global, multilateral public authority to regulate AI and manage the climate crisis, emphasizing the need for humanity to act as a unified political entity.
He stressed that the digital accumulation of knowledge in the cloud must be governed by global public oversight, rather than private interests or national regulations, to prevent economic and social catastrophe.
The Colombian leader stressed the importance of fostering human creativity and freedom to counterbalance the mechanized nature of AI.
“The only way to fight against artificial intelligence is through creation,” Urrego noted.
He asserted that only genuine human innovation can prevail against the risks posed by automated systems, urging governments to prioritize policies that protect workers and promote sustainable development.
Urrego’s address concluded with a call for urgent action, warning that failure to address these challenges could lead to a crisis of overproduction, environmental exploitation, and unprecedented global displacement. His speech underscored the need for a new era of international cooperation to ensure the survival of humanity and the planet.
Held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, this year’s summit convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organizations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers.
Under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”, the summit will continue until 13th February.
