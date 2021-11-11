President of Comoros attends business forum on investment in his country at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) Azali Assoumani, President of the Comoros, attended the business forum on investment in his country, held at the Business Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Several Emirati and international officials and investors also attended the event.

In his speech, President Assoumani called on the audience to invest and forge partnerships in his country and engage in exchanging innovative ideas and expertise. He also encouraged them to cooperate with his country’s private sector to develop small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

The Comoros is still a country with unrealised potential, he added, noting there are numerous opportunities for investing in various sectors, including agriculture, fisheries, tourism, energy, transport, social services, renewable energy and the green economy.

The Comoros has achieved significant recent progress in supporting the green economy, mainly due to its ability to overcome the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, he added. The UAE has contributed to these efforts and supported his country’s economic development by encouraging Emirati investors, he noted.

Assoumani then pointed out that the Comoros recently held the "Donors' Conference" in Paris, which witnessed a significant turnout, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the process of implementing the conference’s recommendations related to investment.

With the return to normalcy and the opportunity of being present at Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE, one of the most prosperous countries in the world, the forum aimed to promote the advantages offered by the Comoros to the UAE and other countries, he added. He stressed that Expo 2020 Dubai is an opportunity to promote the potential and capacities of his country.

In addition to the cultural and artistic diversity of the Comoros, its young people are creative and energetic and account for over 60 percent of the population, Assoumani further said. The Comoros is a member of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), which have over 1.5 billion consumers, representing a great opportunity for investors.

Assoumani also expressed his happiness at the audience’s interest in the presentation of his prime minister and members of his country’s delegation on available investment opportunities, strategic trends and the projects aimed at making the Comoros a prosperous country.