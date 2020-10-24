President of Comoros receives President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) President Azali Assoumani of Comoros praised the efforts of the UAE to support the development and humanitarian work globally during a meeting with Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace.

President Assoumani thanked the UAE for its continued support to his country while noting that the peace initiatives and accords concluded by the UAE were for the good of the people and in the interest of peace and support for stability and development in all countries of the world.

He also praised the efforts of Al Jarwan and the International Council for Tolerance and Peace in promoting the values of tolerance, compassion and peace around the world, and especially in Africa, affirming his support for the idea of opening an office for the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in Comoros.