President of Comoros receives UAE Ambassador

MORONI, Comoros, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Othman Ghazali, President of the United Comoros Republic, has received Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic.

The meeting dealt with bilateral relations and ways to further develop them across various economic, investment and development areas.

The President of the United Republic of Comoros commended the level of cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Al Muqbali presented a message from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the President of the United Republic of Comoros.

He also presented him with a letter from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

For his part, President Ghazali conveyed his greetings to the UAE's wise leadership, thanking them for the good reception and hospitality during his recent visit to the UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai.

The discussion also touched upon investment opportunities, especially in the fields of agriculture, tourism and energy, where the President of the United Republic of Comoros made it clear that his country is open to Emiratis for investment.