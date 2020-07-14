President of Comoros receives UAE delegation

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros received a delegation from the UAE, led by Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al Muqbali, UAE Ambassador to the Comoros, in the presence of Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace.

During the meeting, Al Muqbali conveyed to President Assoumani the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In return, Assoumani sent his regards to the UAE leaders and also thanked the UAE for a medical aid convoy it sent to his country to support its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of strengthening their mutual ties, in addition to other topics of mutual concern.

"The relations between the UAE and the Comoros are brotherly long-term ties, and we aim to strengthen them and enlarge the scope of our cooperation," Al Muqbali said.