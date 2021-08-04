President of Congo receives UAE candidate for INTERPOL presidency

KINSHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) President of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi, has received Major General Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al Raisi, UAE Ministry of Interior Inspector-General, and the UAE's candidate to INTERPOL presidency.

They discussed an array of issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperation in areas related to policing and security.

President Tshisekedi welcomed Dr. Al Raisi's visit, highlighting the sincere desire of the two friendly countries to take their relations to new heights.

Dr. Al Raisi held bilateral meetings with a number of the DRC's senior officials including Minister of Interior, Security and Customary Affair, Gilbert Kankonde, and National Security Advisor Francois Beya.

The top official from the UAE also visited the under-construction police academy. Officials from ministries of interior in the UAE and the DRC held a workshop to discuss the best security and police practices.