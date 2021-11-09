President of Cyprus receives UAE Foreign Minister

UrduPoint.com

NICOSIA, Cyprus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus has received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the presence of Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed friendship and joint cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Cyprus and ways to further develop ties across various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to President Anastasiades the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Cyprus further progress and development.

For his part, the President of Cyprus reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the country further progress and prosperity.

The two sides also discussed the situation in the eastern Mediterranean and the importance of enhancing security and stability in the region, and reviewed a number of issues of common interest in addition to the latest developments in the regional and international arenas.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah commended the distinguished UAE-Cypriot relations, stressing the UAE's aspiration to strengthen them and develop joint cooperation in all fields to meet the aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries.

