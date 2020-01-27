President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi Medal of Sciences and Arts

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) CAIRO, 27th January 2020 (WAM) - The Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi has received the Medal of Sciences and Arts of the First Order from the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El Sisi, for his services in promoting tolerance, peace and coexistence.

The Order was presented by the Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly on behalf of the Egyptian President during Al-Azhar International Conference on Renovation of Islamic Thought, which is being hosted by Al-Azhar in Cairo on 27th-28th January 2020.