UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Equatorial Guinea Receives Credentials Of UAE Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:00 PM

President of Equatorial Guinea receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea has received the credentials of Ahmed Nasser Al Khaja, Ambassador to Guinea, as a non-resident ambassador to his country

MALABO, Equatorial Guinea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2019) President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea has received the credentials of Ahmed Nasser Al Khaja, Ambassador to Guinea, as a non-resident ambassador to his country.

The President welcomed the UAE Ambassador who conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The President of Equatorial Guinea, in turn, conveyed to Al Khaja his greetings to the UAE leaders.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries and means of developing them to achieve common interests.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Equatorial Guinea Guinea

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Yemeni hospital with oxygen tanks

2 minutes ago

US soldier killed in Afghanistan: NATO

1 minute ago

Indonesia leader and runner-up seek post-election ..

1 minute ago

US VP Pence visits overcrowded migrant camp, deplo ..

1 minute ago

Afghan Forces Kill 16 Taliban Militants during Cla ..

1 minute ago

Sudan's desert nomads untouched by Bashir's downfa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.