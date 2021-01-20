UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of European Parliament Welcomes Cooperation With Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

President of European Parliament welcomes cooperation with Higher Committee of Human Fraternity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) Judge Mohammed Abdelsalam, Secretary- General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, met with President of the European Parliament David Maria Sassoli.

"The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity seeks to cooperate with key international organisations, foremost among which is the European Parliament, which is one of the most influential organisations around the world," said Abdelsalam.

For his part, Sassoli said that signing the Document on Human Fraternity by His Eminence Grand Imam Al-Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis proved that the material means alone are not enough for solving the world's problems.

"The spirit of religions is very significant for all humans," he said, welcoming cooperation with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity for strengthening human dignity and rights.

He called for launching channels of dialogue with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity through the European Parliament, stressing his support for the Committee’s initiatives, particularly those related to dialogue with younger generations.

Related Topics

World Parliament David All

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

2 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

2 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

2 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

2 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

2 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.