President of European Parliament welcomes cooperation with Higher Committee of Human Fraternity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) Judge Mohammed Abdelsalam, Secretary- General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, met with President of the European Parliament David Maria Sassoli.

"The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity seeks to cooperate with key international organisations, foremost among which is the European Parliament, which is one of the most influential organisations around the world," said Abdelsalam.

For his part, Sassoli said that signing the Document on Human Fraternity by His Eminence Grand Imam Al-Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis proved that the material means alone are not enough for solving the world's problems.

"The spirit of religions is very significant for all humans," he said, welcoming cooperation with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity for strengthening human dignity and rights.

He called for launching channels of dialogue with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity through the European Parliament, stressing his support for the Committee’s initiatives, particularly those related to dialogue with younger generations.