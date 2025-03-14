Open Menu

President Of Finland Receives Message From UAE President During Meeting With Abdullah Bin Zayed

Published March 14, 2025

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, received a written message from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered during a meeting here today between President Stubb and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the start of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Helsinki.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes for the progress and prosperity of Finland and its people.

In response, President Stubb requested Sheikh Abdullah to convey his greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with his wishes for continued prosperity and development for the UAE.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Finland and exploring new avenues for cooperation, particularly as the two nations celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his pride in the growing and distinguished relationship between the UAE and Finland, highlighting a shared commitment to strengthening collaboration across key sectors, including economy, education, renewable energy, and advanced technology, in line with the development priorities of both nations.

H,H. also expressed his delight at visiting Finland during this significant milestone, commending the steady growth and progress in UAE-Finland's relations.

Sheikh Abdullah extended his appreciation and gratitude to President Alexander Stubb for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, wishing Finland and its people continued prosperity and success.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Amna Mahmoud Fikri, UAE Ambassador to Finland; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology.

