UrduPoint.com

President Of Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Meets Leaders Of Religious Organisations In Mozambique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2023 | 02:45 PM

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace meets leaders of religious organisations in Mozambique


MAPUTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2023) President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, met with leaders of the forum for religious organisations in Mozambique to discuss efforts to spread values of tolerance inherent in various religions, correct religious misconceptions among young people, and ways to combat hatred and intolerance.


The meeting also explored avenues of cooperation between the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and religious institutions in Mozambique to enhance efforts to promote a culture of tolerance and peace and to establish a forum for communication between Portuguese-speaking countries.

Related Topics

Young Mozambique

Recent Stories

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

34 minutes ago
 Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

5 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.