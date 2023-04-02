President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace meets leaders of religious organisations in Mozambique

(@FahadShabbir)



MAPUTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2023) President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, met with leaders of the forum for religious organisations in Mozambique to discuss efforts to spread values of tolerance inherent in various religions, correct religious misconceptions among young people, and ways to combat hatred and intolerance.





The meeting also explored avenues of cooperation between the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and religious institutions in Mozambique to enhance efforts to promote a culture of tolerance and peace and to establish a forum for communication between Portuguese-speaking countries.

