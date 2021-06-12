UrduPoint.com
President Of Global Council For Tolerance Meets Ivory Coast's Prime Minister, FM, Head Of Parliament

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 10:15 PM

ABIDJAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, discussed the prospects of promoting tolerance and peace in Africa at separate meetings here with Ivory Coast's Prime Minister, Patrick Achi; Head of the National Assembly, Amadou Soumahoro, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kandia Camara.

During the meetings, Al Jarwan spoke of the Council's efforts at the parliamentarian, cultural and educational levels to promote tolerance and peace around the world, with the Ivory Coast's Prime Minister hailing the role of the council and affirming his country's support for cultivating the culture of pluralism and acceptance.

Al Jarwan signed with the Head of the National Assembly an MoU on bolstering parliamentary cooperation to enhance tolerance and peace in Africa and the entire world. Under the MoU, Ivory Coast's National Assembly will be represented in the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, by one member.

For her part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs hailed the council's role in strengthening peace efforts and underlined her country's support in this respect.

Al Jarwan commended the support of the government of Ivory Coast for the council's efforts.

