President Of Guatemala Confers Grand Officer Of Order Of Antonio José De Irisarri On Ambassador Al Menhali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) Bernardo Arévalo, President of the Republic of Guatemala, awarded the Grand Officer of the Order of Antonio José de Irisarri to Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali, former Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Guatemala, in recognition of his outstanding efforts and significant contributions in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure.

Jorge Rafael Ruiz, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the UAE, presented the medal to Ambassador Al Menhali during an official ceremony held at the Guatemala embassy.

During the ceremony, Ruiz congratulated Al Menhali on the award which is regarded as one of the most prestigious awards presented by the Republic of Guatemala to key international figures in recognition of their significant roles and contributions in strengthening relations with Guatemala.

Ruiz further commended Ambassador Al Menhali’s pivotal role in enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Guatemala and for exploring new opportunities in bilateral relations.

For his part, Ambassador Al Menhali expressed his deep gratitude for the award from President Arévalo, emphasising that it reflects the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and the Republic of Guatemala. He also expressed his appreciation for the cooperation and support received from the government of Guatemala during his tenure.

Notably, Al Menhali is the first non-resident ambassador to Guatemala to be awarded the Grand Officer of the Order of Antonio José de Irisarri.

