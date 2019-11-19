UrduPoint.com
President Of Guatemala Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:45 PM

President of Guatemala visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, along with his accompanying delegation, as part of his visit to the UAE.

The Guatemalan President commenced his tour by visiting the ossuary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and recalled the Founding Father's wise approach that enriched the culture of tolerance and peaceful co-existence among various nations of the world.

President Jimmy - accompanied by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre - toured the mosque and was briefed about the history, components, and esthetic features of Islamic art and architecture manifested in every corner of this great edifice.

The guests were also briefed on the mosque’s noble message that promotes coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures.

At the end of the visit, the country's guest was presented with a copy of two of the Centre’s distinctive publications titled "Spaces of Light" that showcases the winning photographs in "Spaces of Light" photography award and another copy of a book about places of worship in the Islamic history.

The "Spaces of Light" photography award is organised annually by the Centre in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque, and another copy of a book about places of worship in the Islamic history.

