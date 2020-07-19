UrduPoint.com
President Of Guinea Honours UAE Ambassador With National Order Of Merit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

CONAKRY, Guinea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) Alpha Condé, President of Guinea, has bestowed on Ahmed Nasser Abdul Rahim Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea, the National Order of Merit with the rank of 'Commander' in recognition for the active role he played during his tenure in strengthening relations between the two countries.

During a state decoration reception held in Al Khaja's honour, President Condé in his speech praised the UAE diplomat's efforts to take bilateral relations to new horizons.

For his part, Al Khaja expressed his appreciation and pride over receiving the prestigious honour from the Guinean President, affirming the strong bilateral relations the two sides enjoy.

He added that the gesture reflects the distinguished mutual relations of friendship, noting that the UAE consistently seeks avenues for cooperation to serve the peoples of both countries.

