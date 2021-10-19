DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance of Coexistence and Commissioner-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai, today attended the celebration of the National Day of Guyana held at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

In his speech, Sheikh Nahyan said he was honoured to attend the National Day of Guyana and welcomed the public to the UAE, noting that 2021 marks the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, to be celebrated with the world’s countries at the expo.

He also pointed out the UAE hosts over 200 nationalities from different backgrounds and cultures, making it the country of tolerance, coexistence and prosperity.

"At the Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE is looking forward to boosting its economic and cultural ties with the countries of the world. We aim to build and reinforce our existing partnerships with Guyana, most notably in areas of renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, oil and gas," he added.

"The theme of Guyana’s pavilion is the "Natural Destination and Land of Opportunities," which is very indicative, as it combines the country’s nature and traditional culture, and because the Guyanese people are very friendly and amicable. In line with the expo’s topics, Guyana believes in the importance of sustainable development goals according to its 2030 plan," Sheikh Nahyan further added.

During the event, several artistic performances and folklore highlighted the local culture of Guyana.

At the end of the event, President Ali and Sheikh Nahyan, along with several senior officials, visited Guyana’s pavilion in the Opportunity Area. It is showcasing the country’s green development strategy, its leadership in environmental tourism and its process of sustainable development, in addition to the investment opportunities it offers to international investors.