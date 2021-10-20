UrduPoint.com

President Of Guyana Praises Country's Growing Ties With UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) President Mohamed Irfaan Ali joined in Guyana’s Expo 2020 National Day celebrations on Tuesday as the South American nation celebrated with a flag-raising ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza, speeches, cultural performances and bilateral meetings.

Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed the President and his delegation, which included Arya Devi Ali, First Lady of the Cooperative Republic Guyana, and praised the country’s breath-taking beauty as well as its work in promoting sustainable tourism.

Sheikh Nahyan said: "In keeping with our themes at Expo, and as a strong believer in the importance of meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, Guyana is heavily focused on making strong references to the opportunities provided by sustainable tourism.

"Guyana is a destination that boasts an irresistible combination of fascinating and breath-taking natural beauty, blended with a vibrant indigenous culture, rich heritage, and a hospitable and friendly people. The pavilion, under the theme ‘Home of nature, land of opportunities’, is an exhibition promoting Guyana as a paradise for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and eco-tourism."

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali praised the UAE for its success in hosting Expo 2020 despite the global challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanked the country for providing Guyana the platform to showcase its potential and the opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties, noting that Guyana is working closely with the UAE government and private sector to increase investments and business collaborations.

He said: "Our potential is enormous, but that potential will remain enormous if we don’t implement programmes and policies We are working at the government level and private sector level [with the UAE] and are looking to strengthen and grow [our ties] to ensure the fruits of the relationship will be there for us to see soon enough."

Located in the Opportunity District, the stunning Guyana Pavilion focuses on eco-tourism opportunities, while also featuring food, music, technology, art, science and culture.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of our 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming. Each features a flag-raising ceremony at the Stage of Nations in Al Wasl Plaza, followed by speeches and cultural performances.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

