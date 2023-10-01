President of Guyana receives Abdullah bin Zayed for discussions on bilateral cooperation, climate action under COP28

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2023) GEORGETOWN, 1st October, 2023 (WAM) – President Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, on a working lunch here in the presence of Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Prime minister Mark Phillips, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd.

During the meeting, H.H. conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the President of Guyana, and his good wishes to the people of Guyana for progress and prosperity. President Ali asked Sheikh Abdullah to reciprocate his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his wishes the UAE and its people for further progress and prosperity.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic, investment, trade, tourism and renewable energy fields, and ways to advance them in a way that fulfils the aspirations of the two countries and their peoples. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed H.H. informed the President of Guyana about the UAE’s preparations to host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November and December in Expo City Dubai, and the COP28 Presidency’s key priorities.



The two sides stressed the importance of pushing forward efforts to achieve a fair energy transition and focusing on adopting innovative solutions to deal with the repercussions of climate change.

In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that COP 28 constitutes a global platform that supports sustainable development enablers.

H.H. pointed out that the Republic of Guyana is rich with abundant natural resources and an attractive investment climate, which supports its quest to establish an advanced economic model that combines economic growth, sustainability and protection of the environment.

H.H. expressed his aspiration for Guyana's participation in COP 28, which will contribute to enriching the agenda of this prominent global event and support the global efforts made to achieve a paradigm shift in the global climate action ecosystem.

For his part, President of Guyana said that the UAE development model is a source of inspiration for many countries, praising the UAE’s leading position at the regional and international levels.

He wished the UAE success in hosting COP28.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs.

