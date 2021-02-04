President of ICRC lauds UAE’s international humanitarian, development initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), lauded the international humanitarian and development initiatives of the UAE, stressing that they consolidate solidarity in terms of urgent humanitarian issues and mobilise support for victims of disasters and crises.

He added that the UAE has always been a key supporter of the ICRC’s various programmes and humanitarian operations while highlighting the growing role of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) in providing humanitarian aid in all areas without discrimination.

Maurer made this statement during a meeting with Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, attended by several officials from both sides.

Al Falahi welcomed Maurer at the ERC’s headquarters, noting that the meeting will help establish wider areas of humanitarian cooperation and highlighting the keenness of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman ERC, to establish strong partnerships with regional and international humanitarian organisations, in line with his significant efforts to reinforce the ERC's prominent position within the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The ERC is proud of its distinguished relations in this regard, which enabled it to accomplish many achievements in reducing human suffering in many areas, he added.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of strengthening their humanitarian cooperation and agreed to consolidate their coordination in related issues, as well as exchange expertise and information in other relevant areas, including training, rehabilitation, supporting employees and volunteers, and promoting the international humanitarian law culture.

Al Falahi briefed Maurer about the ERC's humanitarian and development efforts in several countries facing numerous challenges, highlighting the ERC's initiatives that benefit Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Greece.

He also noted that the ERC is working in many areas of Yemen, to ease the burdens of affected people and help them overcome their dire conditions, adding that the ERC's projects in Yemen aim to restore many vital sectors, such as health, education, infrastructure, water and electricity.

"The ICRC cherishes its bilateral ties with the ERC, and we aim to continue our close cooperation in many areas, including in first aid workshops and promoting the culture of international humanitarian law," Maurer said while expressing his appreciation for the ERC's local response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlighting the importance of collective action as part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

He also noted the ERC's role in consolidating the values of partnership globally and the importance of working together for humanitarian action.

The meeting was attended by Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, ERC Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation, Fabrizio Carboni, Regional Director, Near and the middle East at the ICRC, and Clare Dalton, Head of Mission to the United Arab Emirates at International Committee of the Red Cross - ICRC.